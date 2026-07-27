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Lake Effect

Monday 7/27/26: DNR PFAS testing, Capitol Notes, Economy Check-In, trees & heat

Published July 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a DNR project that should give us a clearer picture of PFAS contamination in the state. We look at the rapidly changing race for governor in Wisconsin in a new Capitol Notes. We check in a local farmer on how the summer heat is impacting his dairy cows. Plus, we look at how extreme heat affects trees.

Guests:

  • Erin Endsley, hydrogeologist program coordinator with the Wisconsin DNR’s remediation program
  • JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics
  • Tom Oberhaus, co-operator of Cozy Nook Farm
  • Adam Passo, district manager for the Davey Tree Expert Company
Lake Effect