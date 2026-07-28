Tuesday 7/28/26: Join us at a storm spotter class, severe weather and zoo animals, Wisconsin's sauna culture
Today on Lake Effect, we sit in on a storm spotter class with the National Weather Service and learn how you can help track and report severe weather. Then, we find out what happens to the animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo when severe weather strikes. Plus, we learn about Wisconsin’s sauna culture.
Guests:
- Tracey Dolphin, director of animal management and health at the Milwaukee County Zoo
- Ann Swartz, professor of kinesiology in the Zilber School of Public Health at UW-Milwaukee
- Bridget Fogarty, west suburbs reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel