Wednesday 7/29/26: Wisconsin's election security, Lake Michigan Coast Guard, FBI headquarters
Today on Lake Effect, we examine the president’s claims of election fraud and what you need to know about the security of Wisconsin’s election system. Then, we meet Lake Michigan’s new Coast Guard commander. Plus, we learn about the FBI headquarters in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Edgar Lin, deputy director of impact programs, free and fair elections & state strategies at Protect Democracy
- Captain Rhianna Macon, U.S. Coast Guard commander of sector Lake Michigan
- Steven Potter, freelance reporter with Milwaukee Magazine