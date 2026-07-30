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Lake Effect

Thursday 7/30/26: Madison's Independent Police Monitor, early educator housing, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Madison’s Office of Independent Police Monitor and their role after a fatal police shooting last week. Then, we tell you about a program that helps get early education teachers into affordable housing in Milwaukee. Plus, we share some new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

Lake Effect