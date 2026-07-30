Thursday 7/30/26: Madison's Independent Police Monitor, early educator housing, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Madison’s Office of Independent Police Monitor and their role after a fatal police shooting last week. Then, we tell you about a program that helps get early education teachers into affordable housing in Milwaukee. Plus, we share some new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Aeiramique Glass, independent police monitor for the city of Madison
- Teig Whaley-Smith, chief alliance executive of the Community Development Alliance
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record