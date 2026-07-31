Friday 7/31/26: Wisconsin's election security, Madison's Independent Police Monitor, Economy Check-In
Today on Lake Effect, we examine the president’s claims of election fraud and share what you need to know about the security of Wisconsin’s election system. Then we speak with the independent office looking into the fatal police shooting of a man in Madison last week. Plus, we check in with a local farmer on how the summer heat is impacting his dairy cows.
Guests:
- Edgar Lin, deputy director of impact programs, free and fair elections & state strategies at Protect Democracy
- Aeiramique Glass, independent police monitor for the city of Madison
- Tom Oberhaus, co-operator of Cozy Nook Farm