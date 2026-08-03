Monday 8/3/26: What Michelin means for Milwaukee's restaurants, The New State, Rhinelander Hodag
Today on Lake Effect, we explore what the Michelin Guide coming to Milwaukee means for the city and its restaurants. Then, we learn about a group working to transform a historic venue on Milwaukee’s Near West Side into a creative space for young people. Plus, we explore the legend of the Rhinelander Hodag and how the city has come to celebrate it.
Guests:
- Kyle Cherek, culinary historian and the host of WUWM’s podcast “Classic Eats"
- Lori Fredrich, senior dining editor for OnMilwaukee
- Greg Leon, chef and owner of Amilinda
- Dima Pochtarev, executive director of The New State
- Tea Krulos, Tea Krulos, journalist and author