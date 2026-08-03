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Lake Effect

Monday 8/3/26: What Michelin means for Milwaukee's restaurants, The New State, Rhinelander Hodag

Published August 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore what the Michelin Guide coming to Milwaukee means for the city and its restaurants. Then, we learn about a group working to transform a historic venue on Milwaukee’s Near West Side into a creative space for young people. Plus, we explore the legend of the Rhinelander Hodag and how the city has come to celebrate it.

Guests:

  • Kyle Cherek, culinary historian and the host of WUWM’s podcast “Classic Eats"
  • Lori Fredrich, senior dining editor for OnMilwaukee
  • Greg Leon, chef and owner of Amilinda
  • Dima Pochtarev, executive director of The New State
  • Tea Krulos, Tea Krulos, journalist and author
Lake Effect