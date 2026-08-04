Tuesday 8/4/26: MMSD and the 2025 floods, Eaux Claires Festival, Jan Serr
Today on Lake Effect, we check in on efforts to make Milwaukee more resilient after devastating floods last August. Then, we visit a music festival that highlights the talent of the Chippewa Valley. Plus, we explore a new exhibit of artist Jan Serr’s work – featuring her enduring muse: Lake Michigan.
Guests:
- Kevin Shafer, executive director of Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
- Jan Serr, Milwaukee-based artist
- Joe Kapler, lead curator with the Wisconsin Historical Society