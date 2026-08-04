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Lake Effect

Tuesday 8/4/26: MMSD and the 2025 floods, Eaux Claires Festival, Jan Serr

Published August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we check in on efforts to make Milwaukee more resilient after devastating floods last August. Then, we visit a music festival that highlights the talent of the Chippewa Valley. Plus, we explore a new exhibit of artist Jan Serr’s work – featuring her enduring muse: Lake Michigan.

Guests:

  • Kevin Shafer, executive director of Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
  • Jan Serr, Milwaukee-based artist
  • Joe Kapler, lead curator with the Wisconsin Historical Society
Lake Effect