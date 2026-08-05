Wednesday 8/5/26: ArtBlaze on the beach, Bar Talk, ocean volcanoes
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a new public art installation taking over Milwaukee beaches. Then, our latest Bar Talk shares some summer drink recommendations, including one made with fortified wine. Plus, a UW-Milwaukee professor shares her experience researching ocean volcanoes.
Guests:
- Steph Salvia, executive director of Joy Engine
- Daniel Murray, founder and artistic director of FuzzPop Workshop
- Quinn Fister, FuzzPop intern and architecture student at UW-Milwaukee
- Julie Bowles, associate professor at UW-Milwaukee
- Robert Simonson, cocktail author, writer and two-time James Beard award nominee
- Drew Dawson, freelance writer for Milwaukee Magazine