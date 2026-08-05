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Lake Effect

Wednesday 8/5/26: ArtBlaze on the beach, Bar Talk, ocean volcanoes

Published August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a new public art installation taking over Milwaukee beaches. Then, our latest Bar Talk shares some summer drink recommendations, including one made with fortified wine. Plus, a UW-Milwaukee professor shares her experience researching ocean volcanoes.

Guests:

  • Steph Salvia, executive director of Joy Engine
  • Daniel Murray, founder and artistic director of FuzzPop Workshop
  • Quinn Fister, FuzzPop intern and architecture student at UW-Milwaukee
  • Julie Bowles, associate professor at UW-Milwaukee
  • Robert Simonson, cocktail author, writer and two-time James Beard award nominee
  • Drew Dawson, freelance writer for Milwaukee Magazine
Lake Effect