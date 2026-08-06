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Lake Effect

Thursday 8/6/26: How age correlates with trust, Homer Blow, Third Ward history

Published August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the findings from a recent Marquette poll, about how trust in other people differs by generation. Then, we talk to longtime Milwaukee radio host Homer Blow about what he’s learned in his 35-years-and-counting behind the mic. Plus we learn how Milwaukee’s Third Ward went from nearly becoming a red-light district into the arts and culinary hub we know today.

Guests:

Lake Effect