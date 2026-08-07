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Lake Effect

Friday 8/7/26: MMSD and the 2025 floods, how age correlates with trust, The New State

Published August 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we check in on efforts to make Milwaukee more resilient after devastating floods last August. Then, we explore the findings from a recent Marquette poll, about how trust in other people differs by generation. Plus, we learn about a group working to transform a historic venue into a creative space for young people.

Guests:

Lake Effect