Friday 8/7/26: MMSD and the 2025 floods, how age correlates with trust, The New State
Today on Lake Effect, we check in on efforts to make Milwaukee more resilient after devastating floods last August. Then, we explore the findings from a recent Marquette poll, about how trust in other people differs by generation. Plus, we learn about a group working to transform a historic venue into a creative space for young people.
Guests:
- Kevin Shafer, executive director of Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
- Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll
- Dima Pochtarev, executive director of The New State