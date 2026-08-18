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Lake Effect

Tuesday 8/18/26: underwater archaeology, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, dinosaurs and birds

Published August 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about underwater archaeology – and why the Great Lakes are ideal for exploring. Then, we speak with astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tysson about what he hopes for the future of science education. Plus, we look at the similarities between dinosaurs and the birds we see in our world today.

Guests:

  • Dr. Ashley Lemke, archaeologist and associate professor for UW-Milwaukee's Anthropology Department
  • Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist
  • Jingmai O’Connor, associate curator for fossil reptiles at Chicago's Field Museum
  • Lia Medeiros, assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee in the Physics and Astronomy Department
Lake Effect