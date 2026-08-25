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Lake Effect

Tuesday 8/25/26: Sherman Park 10 years later, Sojournies, Silent Book Club

Published August 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we talk about what’s happened in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood in the 10 years since a police shooting sparked unrest there. Then, we meet a Milwaukee native who has built a social media following as she travels the world by train. Plus, we visit Milwaukee’s Silent Book Club.

Guests:

Lake Effect