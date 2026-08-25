Tuesday 8/25/26: Sherman Park 10 years later, Sojournies, Silent Book Club
Today on Lake Effect, we talk about what’s happened in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood in the 10 years since a police shooting sparked unrest there. Then, we meet a Milwaukee native who has built a social media following as she travels the world by train. Plus, we visit Milwaukee’s Silent Book Club.
Guests:
- Devin Blake, criminal justice reporter at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- PrincessSafiya Byers, housing and basic needs reporter at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
- Sojourner White, travel content creator