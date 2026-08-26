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Lake Effect

Wednesday 8/26/26: Debating civilly, 'Memories of a Street Cat', sea shanties and maritime music

Published August 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a course at Marquette that is teaching young people how to disagree and debate civilly. Then, we speak with a local photographer about his first photobook dedicated to live music in Milwaukee. Plus, we learn the difference between a sea shanty and maritime music – with the founder of the international Maritime Music Directory, based in Racine.

Guests:

  • Dr. Amelia Zurcher, director of the Honors Program at Marquette University
  • Blythe Haney, beach glass hunter and jewelry artist from Racine
  • Samer Ghani, photographer and filmmaker
  • Dean Calin, founder of the Maritime Music Directory International
Lake Effect