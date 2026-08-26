Wednesday 8/26/26: Debating civilly, 'Memories of a Street Cat', sea shanties and maritime music
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a course at Marquette that is teaching young people how to disagree and debate civilly. Then, we speak with a local photographer about his first photobook dedicated to live music in Milwaukee. Plus, we learn the difference between a sea shanty and maritime music – with the founder of the international Maritime Music Directory, based in Racine.
Guests:
- Dr. Amelia Zurcher, director of the Honors Program at Marquette University
- Blythe Haney, beach glass hunter and jewelry artist from Racine
- Samer Ghani, photographer and filmmaker
- Dean Calin, founder of the Maritime Music Directory International