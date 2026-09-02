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Lake Effect

Wednesday 9/2/26: Quality of life in Wisconsin, heat as a workplace issue, bygone movie palaces

Published September 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we see how living in Wisconsin ranks among other states in the nation. Then, we look at a report that shows heat is a rising concern for workers in Wisconsin. Plus, we learn about Milwaukee's bygone movie palaces – and what happened to them.

Guests:

  • Mark Sommerhauser, communications director and a researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Addison Lathers, real estate reporter for Milwaukee Business Journal
  • Kate McCoy, program director for the Occupational Health and Safety Surveillance Program at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services
  • Matthew Prigge, local historian and librarian at Marquette University
Lake Effect