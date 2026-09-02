Wednesday 9/2/26: Quality of life in Wisconsin, heat as a workplace issue, bygone movie palaces
Today on Lake Effect, we see how living in Wisconsin ranks among other states in the nation. Then, we look at a report that shows heat is a rising concern for workers in Wisconsin. Plus, we learn about Milwaukee's bygone movie palaces – and what happened to them.
Guests:
- Mark Sommerhauser, communications director and a researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Addison Lathers, real estate reporter for Milwaukee Business Journal
- Kate McCoy, program director for the Occupational Health and Safety Surveillance Program at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Matthew Prigge, local historian and librarian at Marquette University