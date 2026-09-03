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Lake Effect

Thursday 9/3/26: 'Struggle for the City', Nearby Nature, heat and tress

Published September 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how urban renewal has impacted cities like Milwaukee. Then, we meet Nearby Nature Milwaukee’s new director and learn about his vision for the environmental nonprofit. Plus, we tell you why heat waves can put stress on trees.

Guests:

Lake Effect