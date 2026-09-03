Thursday 9/3/26: 'Struggle for the City', Nearby Nature, heat and tress
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how urban renewal has impacted cities like Milwaukee. Then, we meet Nearby Nature Milwaukee’s new director and learn about his vision for the environmental nonprofit. Plus, we tell you why heat waves can put stress on trees.
Guests:
- Terry Evans, executive director of Nearby Nature Milwaukee
- Derek Handley, assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee, and the author of "Struggle for the City"
- Adam Passo, certified arborist and district manager for Davey Tree Expert Company
- Alena Joling, owner of Farmers Market TO GO in Brookfield