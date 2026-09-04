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Lake Effect

Friday 9/4/26: Developing Stories, Nearby Nature, helping monarch butterflies

Published September 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the future of some of the most recognizable buildings in Downtown Milwaukee. Then, we meet Nearby Nature Milwaukee’s new director and learn about his vision for the environmental nonprofit. Plus, we learn about a local restoration project that’s supporting monarch butterflies.

Guests:

Lake Effect