Friday 9/4/26: Developing Stories, Nearby Nature, helping monarch butterflies
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the future of some of the most recognizable buildings in Downtown Milwaukee. Then, we meet Nearby Nature Milwaukee’s new director and learn about his vision for the environmental nonprofit. Plus, we learn about a local restoration project that’s supporting monarch butterflies.
Guests:
- Addison Lathers, real estate reporter for Milwaukee Business Journal
- Terry Evans, executive director of Nearby Nature Milwaukee
- Barb Agnew, founder of the Friends of the Monarch Trail