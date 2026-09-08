Tuesday 9/8/26: Measles and vaccinations, Freshwater School growth, Bar Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why measles is spreading in Wisconsin and why getting vaccinated is so important. Then, we talk with the outgoing dean of UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences about how the school has grown, and the work it’s doing now. Plus, this month’s Bar Talk is all about the drink that comes shaken or stirred – the martini.
Guests:
- Dr. Freddy Caldera, gastroenterologist and a professor of medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health
- Rebecca Klaper, outgoing dean of UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences
- Robert Simonson, cocktail author, writer and two-time James Beard award nominee