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Lake Effect

Wednesday 9/9/26: Stopping invasive carp, increased food bank demand, Milwaukee Short Film Festival

Published September 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a project that aims to prevent invasive carp from reaching Lake Michigan and why it’s more important than ever. Then, we look at how Wisconsin food banks are working to keep up with increased demand. Plus, we get a preview of the upcoming Milwaukee Short Film Festival.

Guests:

Lake Effect