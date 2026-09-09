Wednesday 9/9/26: Stopping invasive carp, increased food bank demand, Milwaukee Short Film Festival
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a project that aims to prevent invasive carp from reaching Lake Michigan and why it’s more important than ever. Then, we look at how Wisconsin food banks are working to keep up with increased demand. Plus, we get a preview of the upcoming Milwaukee Short Film Festival.
Guests:
- Joel Brammeier, president and CEO of the Alliance for the Great Lakes
- Monique Kelley, president and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
- Ross Bigley, founder and director of the Milwaukee Short Film Festival
- Emma Kipp, local filmmaker
- Paul Noth, Wisconsin Cartoonist Laureate
- Lauie Winters, executive director of the Museum of Wisconsin Art