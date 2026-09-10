Thursday 9/10/26: Gov. Evers' legacy, beach walker update, hot classrooms, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the legacy of outgoing Democratic Governor Tony Evers. We get an update on a Shorewood man ticketed for walking the Lake Michigan shoreline. We learn how hot weather impacts kids in the classroom. Plus, we look at steampunk culture in a new Bubbler Talk.
Guest:
- Anthony Chergosky, political science professor at UW-La Crosse
- Paul Florsheim, Shorewood resident
- Rob Lee, senior staff attorney with Midwest Environmental Advocates
- Dr. Kevin Dahlman, pediatrician and president of primary care at Children’s Wisconsin