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Lake Effect

Thursday 9/10/26: Gov. Evers' legacy, beach walker update, hot classrooms, Bubbler Talk

Published September 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the legacy of outgoing Democratic Governor Tony Evers. We get an update on a Shorewood man ticketed for walking the Lake Michigan shoreline. We learn how hot weather impacts kids in the classroom. Plus, we look at steampunk culture in a new Bubbler Talk.

Guest:

  • Anthony Chergosky, political science professor at UW-La Crosse
  • Paul Florsheim, Shorewood resident
  • Rob Lee, senior staff attorney with Midwest Environmental Advocates
  • Dr. Kevin Dahlman, pediatrician and president of primary care at Children’s Wisconsin
Lake Effect