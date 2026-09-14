© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 9/14/26: How 9/11 changed education, Capitol Notes, Wisconsin's Stonehenge

Published September 14, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, a local high school teacher shares how education was changed by 9/11. Then, in a new Capitol Notes we dive into the race for state attorney general. Plus, we tell you about Kinstone, a Wisconsin sculpture park filled with massive stones.

Guests:

Lake Effect