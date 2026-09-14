Monday 9/14/26: How 9/11 changed education, Capitol Notes, Wisconsin's Stonehenge
Today on Lake Effect, a local high school teacher shares how education was changed by 9/11. Then, in a new Capitol Notes we dive into the race for state attorney general. Plus, we tell you about Kinstone, a Wisconsin sculpture park filled with massive stones.
Guests:
- Mark Schill, recently-retired social studies teacher
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Kristine Beck, founder and director of Kinstone
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Katrina Lord, creator of MKELoveLetter