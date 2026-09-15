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Lake Effect

Tuesday 9/15/26: Hispanic Heritage Month 2026, Obreros Unidos, Señora Betty

Published September 15, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, as we start Hispanic Heritage Month, we examine the moment we’re living in – and what it means to be Latino-American. Then, we speak with local labor leader Jesus Salas about the legacy of the farmworkers movement. Plus, we learn about an early literacy program that teaches children Spanish through play!

Guests:

Lake Effect