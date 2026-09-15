Tuesday 9/15/26: Hispanic Heritage Month 2026, Obreros Unidos, Señora Betty
Today on Lake Effect, as we start Hispanic Heritage Month, we examine the moment we’re living in – and what it means to be Latino-American. Then, we speak with local labor leader Jesus Salas about the legacy of the farmworkers movement. Plus, we learn about an early literacy program that teaches children Spanish through play!
Guests:
- Sergio González, assistant professor of history at Marquette University and the author of the books "Strangers No Longer" and "Mexicans in Wisconsin"
- Jesus Salas, labor leader and author of “Obreros Unidos: The Roots and Legacy of the Farmworkers Movement”
- Betty Suárez, founder of "Aprende with Señora Betty"