Wednesday 9/16/26: Why wasps be bugging you, Flight for Life, The New State
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why wasps have been bugging so many people lately. Then, we get an inside look at Flight for Life and learn how their operation ensures they are always on standby to save a life. Plus, we tell you about a new music venue in Milwaukee.
Guests:
- PJ Leish, Extension entomologist & director of the Insect Diagnostic Lab at UW-Madison's Department of Entomology
- Scott Rinzel, market development manager for Flight for Life
- Dima Pochtarev, executive director of The New State
- Bridget Fogarty, reporter for Milwaukee Journal Sentinel