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Lake Effect

Thursday 9/17/26: Swing State of the Union, Big Family Playdate, 414 Art Revival

Published September 17, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the politics of data centers in Wisconsin. Then, we learn about the Big Family Playdate at Central Library this weekend. Plus, we tell you about a new second-hand store in West Allis that sells arts and crafts materials.

Guests:

Lake Effect