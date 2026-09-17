Thursday 9/17/26: Swing State of the Union, Big Family Playdate, 414 Art Revival
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the politics of data centers in Wisconsin. Then, we learn about the Big Family Playdate at Central Library this weekend. Plus, we tell you about a new second-hand store in West Allis that sells arts and crafts materials.
Guests:
- Kelly Wochinske, public services area manager for Education & Outreach Services at the Milwaukee Public Library
- DeDe Williams, executive director of Reach Out and Read Wisconsin
- Jason McKinney, opera singer, educator and music director
- Julianna Jackson, o-owner of 414 Art Revival
- Nate Carpenter, co-owner of 414 Art Revival