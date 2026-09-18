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Lake Effect

Friday 9/18/26: Why wasps be bugging you, Big Family Playdate, Señora Betty

Published September 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why wasps have been bugging so many people lately. Then, we learn about the Big Family Playdate at Central Library this weekend. Plus, we learn about an early literacy program that teaches children Spanish through play.

Guests:

  • PJ Leish, Extension entomologist & director of the Insect Diagnostic Lab at UW-Madison's Department of Entomology
  • Kelly Wochinske, public services area manager for Education & Outreach Services at the Milwaukee Public Library
  • DeDe Williams, executive director of Reach Out and Read Wisconsin
  • Betty Suárez, founder of "Aprende with Señora Betty"
  • Katrina Lord, creator of MKELoveLetter
Lake Effect