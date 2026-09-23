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Lake Effect

Wednesday 9/23/26: 'Out of Reach', Doors Open, 'First They Came For My College'

Published September 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how deindustrialization has impacted the quality of life for workers in Milwaukee. Then, we look at how Doors Open has evolved over the last 16 years. Plus, we look at what happened when the state tried to take control of a public college in Florida.

Guests:

Lake Effect