Wednesday 9/23/26: 'Out of Reach', Doors Open, 'First They Came For My College'
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how deindustrialization has impacted the quality of life for workers in Milwaukee. Then, we look at how Doors Open has evolved over the last 16 years. Plus, we look at what happened when the state tried to take control of a public college in Florida.
Guests:
- Faith Kohler, co-director and producer of the film "Out of Reach: The Struggle for the American Dream"
- Harry Hanbury, producer of the film "First They Came for my College"
- Drogo Momcilovic, senior lecturer in comparative literature at UW-Milwaukee