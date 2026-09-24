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Lake Effect

Thursday 9/24/26: Swing State of the Union, 'Cream City Chaos', Bubbler Talk

Published September 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how farms in Wisconsin are impacted by federal policy. Then, we tell you about a video game that takes players back to Milwaukee’s east side in 1900s. Plus, in the latest Bubbler Talk we examine if some parts of Wisconsin are more susceptible to severe weather than others.

Guests:

  • Vaun Mayes, Milwaukee community activist and the subject of the film "Heavy is the Crown"
  • Rich Altenbach, creator of the game "Cream City Chaos: Origins"
  • Dr. Chong Moua, assistant professor of Hmong studies at UW-Oshkosh
Lake Effect