Friday 9/25/26: State of Working Wisconsin, '12th House', UWM's planetarium
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the latest State of Working Wisconsin report – and learn what it says about our economic outlook. Then, we tell you about a new spoken word poetry album from legendary radio personality, Bob Reitman. Plus, we learn about the planetarium at UW-Milwaukee.
Guests:
- Laura Dresser, associate director of High Road Strategy Center at UW-Madison
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
- Gary Tanin, local musician, engineer and producer of the poetry album "12th House"
- Bob Reitman, poet and former host of "It's Alright, Ma, It's Only Music"