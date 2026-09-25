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Lake Effect

Friday 9/25/26: State of Working Wisconsin, '12th House', UWM's planetarium

Published September 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the latest State of Working Wisconsin report – and learn what it says about our economic outlook. Then, we tell you about a new spoken word poetry album from legendary radio personality, Bob Reitman. Plus, we learn about the planetarium at UW-Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Laura Dresser, associate director of High Road Strategy Center at UW-Madison
  • Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
  • Gary Tanin, local musician, engineer and producer of the poetry album "12th House"
  • Bob Reitman, poet and former host of "It's Alright, Ma, It's Only Music"
Lake Effect