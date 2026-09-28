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Lake Effect

Monday 9/28/26: Senior Dine Out, Capitol Notes, 'An American Inheritance'

Published September 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about an approach to connecting seniors with healthy food, local restaurants and each other. Then, in a new Capitol Notes we look at how the races are shaping up as we approach the midterm election. Plus, a new exhibit explores the legacy of racist imagery and invites people to face the difficult parts of our history.

Guests:

Lake Effect