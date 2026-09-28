Monday 9/28/26: Senior Dine Out, Capitol Notes, 'An American Inheritance'
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about an approach to connecting seniors with healthy food, local restaurants and each other. Then, in a new Capitol Notes we look at how the races are shaping up as we approach the midterm election. Plus, a new exhibit explores the legacy of racist imagery and invites people to face the difficult parts of our history.
Guests:
- Gaylyn Reske, senior dining program coordinator for Milwaukee County Aging and Disability Services
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Brad Pruitt, executive director of America’s Black Holocaust Museum
- Jamila Benson, program director at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society Museum
- Tea Krulos, journalist and author