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Lake Effect

Tuesday 9/29/26: Wisconsin's election security, Florida's New College, why leaves change color

Published September 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we examine the president’s efforts to sow doubt and confusion about the country’s election system ahead of the midterms. Then, we speak with a reporter who covered the state takeover of a public college in Florida and what it means for the broader higher-ed ecosystem. Plus, we tell you why the leaves change color in the fall.

Guests:

  • Edgar Lin, deputy director of impact programs, free and fair elections & state strategies at Protect Democracy
  • Steven Walker, education reporter at the Orlando Sentinel
  • Erica Young, professor of biological sciences at the UW-Milwaukee
  • Dr. Robert Ballard, president of the Ocean Exploration Trust
Lake Effect