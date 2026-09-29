Tuesday 9/29/26: Wisconsin's election security, Florida's New College, why leaves change color
Today on Lake Effect, we examine the president’s efforts to sow doubt and confusion about the country’s election system ahead of the midterms. Then, we speak with a reporter who covered the state takeover of a public college in Florida and what it means for the broader higher-ed ecosystem. Plus, we tell you why the leaves change color in the fall.
Guests:
- Edgar Lin, deputy director of impact programs, free and fair elections & state strategies at Protect Democracy
- Steven Walker, education reporter at the Orlando Sentinel
- Erica Young, professor of biological sciences at the UW-Milwaukee
- Dr. Robert Ballard, president of the Ocean Exploration Trust