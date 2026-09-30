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Lake Effect

Wednesday 9/30/26: elders hunger, Chirp Chat, Milwaukee Badgers, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published September 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at programs that support older adults facing hunger in Wisconsin. Then, we tell you about WINGS, a local organization working to prevent bird-building collisions. We tell you about a short-lived professional football team based in Milwaukee. Plus, share new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

  • Sara Koenig, Elder Nutrition Program Manager at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services
  • Amanda Tokuyama, GIS and field data manager
  • Maggie Steinhauer, research manager at the Urban Ecology Center
  • Matthew Prigge, historian & writer
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
Lake Effect