Wednesday 9/30/26: elders hunger, Chirp Chat, Milwaukee Badgers, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we look at programs that support older adults facing hunger in Wisconsin. Then, we tell you about WINGS, a local organization working to prevent bird-building collisions. We tell you about a short-lived professional football team based in Milwaukee. Plus, share new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Sara Koenig, Elder Nutrition Program Manager at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Amanda Tokuyama, GIS and field data manager
- Maggie Steinhauer, research manager at the Urban Ecology Center
- Matthew Prigge, historian & writer
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record