Thursday 10/1/26: Swing State of the Union, AI warnings and risks, robotic kidney transplant
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how Wisconsin’s school funding model works and why funding schools often falls to taxpayers. Then, we dig into the warnings about the fast advancement of AI and the risks it could pose. Plus, we speak with a surgeon who performed the first robotic kidney transplant in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Linnea Laestadius, associate professor of public health policy at UW-Milwaukee's Zilber College of Public Health
- Ty Dunn, surgical director of the kidney and pancreas transplant programs at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network