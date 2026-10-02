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Lake Effect

Friday 10/2/26: AI warnings and risk, 'An American Inheritance', why leaves change color

Published October 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we dig into the warnings about the fast advancement of AI and the risks it could pose. Then, we tell you about a new exhibit that explores the legacy of racist imagery and invites people to face the difficult parts of our history. Plus, we tell you why leaves change color in the fall.

Guests:

Lake Effect