Friday 10/2/26: AI warnings and risk, 'An American Inheritance', why leaves change color
Today on Lake Effect, we dig into the warnings about the fast advancement of AI and the risks it could pose. Then, we tell you about a new exhibit that explores the legacy of racist imagery and invites people to face the difficult parts of our history. Plus, we tell you why leaves change color in the fall.
Guests:
- Linnea Laestadius, associate professor of public health policy at UW-Milwaukee's Zilber College of Public Health
- Brad Pruitt, executive director of America’s Black Holocaust Museum
- Jamila Benson, program director at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society Museum
- Erica Young, professor of biological sciences at the UW-Milwaukee
- Amanda Tokuyama, GIS and field data manager at the Urban Ecology Center
- Maggie Steinhauer, research manager at the Urban Ecology Center