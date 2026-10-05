Monday 10/5/26: Private schools and vouchers, House of History, haunted fire house
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a ProPublica reporter about schools in Wisconsin where almost all students pay tuition with state-funded vouchers. Then, we learn about the House of History - a project dedicated to sharing local Black LGBTQ+ history. Plus, we tell you about a fire house in Milwaukee that’s supposedly haunted.
Guests:
- Megan O’Matz, reporter at ProPublica
- Cara Fitzpatrick, author of “The Death of Public School”
- Janice Toy, mother of the House of History