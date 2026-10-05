© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 10/5/26: Private schools and vouchers, House of History, haunted fire house

Published October 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a ProPublica reporter about schools in Wisconsin where almost all students pay tuition with state-funded vouchers. Then, we learn about the House of History - a project dedicated to sharing local Black LGBTQ+ history. Plus, we tell you about a fire house in Milwaukee that’s supposedly haunted.

Guests:

Lake Effect