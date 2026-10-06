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Lake Effect

Tuesday 10/6/26: Devin LeMahieu speaks, 'Your Attention Please', Spooky Lakes Month

Published October 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, the outgoing leader of the state Senate looks back on his tenure and shares his hopes for the future in a politically divided climate. Then we speak with the filmmakers of a documentary that looks at the impact technology can have on our lives. Plus, we meet the local content creator behind Spooky Lakes Month.

Guests:

Lake Effect