Tuesday 10/6/26: Devin LeMahieu speaks, 'Your Attention Please', Spooky Lakes Month
Today on Lake Effect, the outgoing leader of the state Senate looks back on his tenure and shares his hopes for the future in a politically divided climate. Then we speak with the filmmakers of a documentary that looks at the impact technology can have on our lives. Plus, we meet the local content creator behind Spooky Lakes Month.
Guests:
- Devin LeMahieu, Republican Majority Leader of the Wisconsin State Senate
- Sara Robin, director of "Your Attention Please"
- Jack LeMay, write of "Your Attention Please"
- Kristin Bride, participant in "Your Attention Please"
- Geo Rutherford, educator and Wisconsin-based content creator