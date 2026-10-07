Wednesday 10/7/26: Writing with 2 Chainz, Creepy Cosmos, history of Landmark Lanes
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a UWM professor who co-authored a book with Grammy-winning rapper 2 Chainz. Then, we explore some of the scariest parts of space that will be featured in Manfred Olson Planetarium’s “Creepy Cosmos” program. Plus, we learn about the history of Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes.
Guests:
- Derrick Harriell, professor of English at UW-Milwaukee
- Ellen Friebert Schupper, executive director of ABCD After Breast Cancer Diagnosis
- Elaina Hatley, presenter of the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
- Manal Khdour, presenter of the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record