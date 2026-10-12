Monday 10/12/26: Wisconsin Food Hub, Capitol Notes, Native American games, Dig In!
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the Wisconsin Food Hub is working to make up for lost federal funding and help provide food to those in need. In a new Capitol Notes we look at how the races are shaping up as we near the midterm election and how the upcoming gubernatorial debate could influence the race. We tell you about the significance of Native America games. Plus, Milwaukee community leader Venice Williams shares her wisdom as she celebrates her 65th birthday.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics
- Dawn Scher Thomae, curator of anthropology collections at the Milwaukee Public Museum
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center