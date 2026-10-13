Tuesday 10/13/26: Local data center deals, what those ballot referenda mean, GLEAM
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the data centers that have been proposed and approved in Wisconsin – and what the deals with local governments look like. Then, we tell you about the referendums you will see on your ballot this midterm election and help break down what each of them mean. Plus, we tell you about GLEAM, an art exhibit at the botanical gardens in Madison.
Guests:
- Jason Stein, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Missy Jeanne , public programs manager for Olbrich Botanical Gardens
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer with Travel Wisconsin
- Erin Hoffman, co-host of the Brewers Babes podcast
- Lisa Lucas, co-host of the Brewers Babes podcast