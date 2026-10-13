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Lake Effect

Tuesday 10/13/26: Local data center deals, what those ballot referenda mean, GLEAM

Published October 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the data centers that have been proposed and approved in Wisconsin – and what the deals with local governments look like. Then, we tell you about the referendums you will see on your ballot this midterm election and help break down what each of them mean. Plus, we tell you about GLEAM, an art exhibit at the botanical gardens in Madison.

Guests:

Lake Effect