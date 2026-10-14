Wednesday 10/14/26: Lincoln School memories, Brewers morning games, concert posters
Today on Lake Effect, we talk with a former teacher and student from a Milwaukee school that burned down this summer. Then, we learn why the Milwaukee Brewers once played morning games. Plus, we explore the library’s Wisconsin Concert Poster Collection.
Guests:
- Todd Gross, former student at MPS' Lincoln Avenue School
- Amy Domgowski, former teacher at MPS' Lincoln Avenue School
- Judy Campbell-Smith, author of the new children’s book “Baseball for Breakfast: A (Mostly) True Story”
- Maggie Carroll, illustrator of the new children’s book “Baseball for Breakfast: A (Mostly) True Story”
- Timothy Rush, rare books librarian at the MPL central branch
- Jan Serr, Milwaukee-based artist