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Lake Effect

Wednesday 10/14/26: Lincoln School memories, Brewers morning games, concert posters

Published October 14, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we talk with a former teacher and student from a Milwaukee school that burned down this summer. Then, we learn why the Milwaukee Brewers once played morning games. Plus, we explore the library’s Wisconsin Concert Poster Collection.

Guests:

Lake Effect