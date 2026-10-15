Thursday 10/15/26: Swing State of the Union, Alverno's no grade model, 40 years of Vivent Health, Curious Midwest
Today on Lake Effect, we talk about the business of healthcare, the politics of Medicaid, and why some hospitals are disappearing. We examine Alverno College's abilities-based model that doesn't assign letter grade to undergraduate students. We learn how Vivent Health has supported patients with HIV and AIDS for 40 years. Plus, we look at the impact of deindustrialization on major Midwest cities.
Guests:
- Susan Blum, professor at Notre Dam
- Alise Gilbert, student at Alverno College
- Brandon Hill, executive director of Vivent Health
- Doug Nelson, former director of the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin