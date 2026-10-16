Friday 10/16/26: Local data center deals, Lincoln School memories, Dig In!
A handful of data centers have been proposed and approved in Wisconsin. Today on Lake Effect, we explore exactly what’s in those deals. Then, we talk with a former student and teacher who are mourning the loss of the Lincoln Avenue School, which burned down in June. Plus, Milwaukee community leader Venice Williams shares her wisdom as she celebrates her 65th birthday.
Guests:
- Jason Stein, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Todd Gross, former student at MPS' Lincoln Avenue School
- Amy Domgowski, former teacher at MPS' Lincoln Avenue School
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center