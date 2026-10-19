Monday 10/19/26: the Brewers are going to the World Series! Curious Midwest, Wisconsin Cartoonist Laureate
Today on Lake Effect, we celebrate the Milwaukee Brewers making it to the World Series. Then, we explore how cities in the Midwest looked before and after deindustrialization. Plus, we speak with New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth, who just published his debut cartoon collection.
Guests:
- Michael Vollmann, co-director of the new documentary “UECK"
- Steve Farr, co-director of the new documentary “UECK"
- Erin Allen, host of Curious City from WBEZ Chicago
- Paul Noth, Wisconsin Cartoonist Laureate