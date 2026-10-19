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Lake Effect

Monday 10/19/26: the Brewers are going to the World Series! Curious Midwest, Wisconsin Cartoonist Laureate

Published October 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we celebrate the Milwaukee Brewers making it to the World Series. Then, we explore how cities in the Midwest looked before and after deindustrialization. Plus, we speak with New Yorker cartoonist Paul Noth, who just published his debut cartoon collection.

Guests:

Lake Effect