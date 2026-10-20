Tuesday 10/20/26: State Attorney General Candidates, Bar Talk, Third Ward history
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from he candidates running for State Attorney General, incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul and Republican Eric Toney. In the latest Bar Talk, we explore drinks at Milwaukee’s higher-end restaurants. Plus, we look at the history and transformation of Milwaukee's Third Ward.
Guests:
- Josh Kaul, Wisconsin Attorney General
- Eric Toney, Fond du Lac County District Attorney
- Robert Simonson, cocktail writer
- Jim Plaisted, executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association