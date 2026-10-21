Wednesday 10/21/26: Meet the gubernatorial candidates, pancreatic cancer, cat figurines
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from Democratic candidate for governor, David Crowley about his plans if elected and why he’s in the race. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany didn’t agree to a recorded interview with WUWM, but we share his views as we understand them. Plus, we tell you about a place in Wisconsin where you can see a collection of cat figurines.
Guests:
- David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive and Democratic candidate for governor
- Dr. Mandana Kamgar, medical oncologist and associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Shawn Redner, founder of Redner’s Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum in Menomonee Falls