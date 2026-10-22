Thursday 10/22/26: Swing State of the Union, data center tour, fan psychology, Wisconsin's first Black architect
Today on Lake Effect, we take a tour of a data center in Milwaukee to learn how they operate and keep energy use and costs down. We learn about the psychology of fandom as the Brewers head to the World Series. Plus, tell you about an exhibition at American's Black Holocaust Museum on Wisconsin's first Black architect.
Guests:
- Ryan Brooks, general manager at Potawatomi’s Data Holdings
- Shilagh Mirgain, health and sports psychologist at UW Health
- Dr. Stephen Franzoi, professor emeritus of psychology at Marquette University
- Kim A. Robinson, son of Alonzo Robinson Jr., who was the first Black architect in Wisconsin