Friday 10/23/26: We tour a data center, pancreatic cancer treatment advancements, Brewers psychology
Today on Lake Effect, we tour a data center right here in Milwaukee to learn how they operate and keep energy use and costs down. Then, we learn about the advancements being made in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Plus, we look at what is going on in the minds of Brewers fans.
Guests:
- Ryan Brooks, general manager at Data Holdings
- Dr. Mandana Kamgar, medical oncologist and associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Shilagh Mirgain, health and sports psychologist at UW Health
- Paul Noth, Wisconsin Cartoonist Laureate