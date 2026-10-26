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Lake Effect

Monday 10/26/26: 'Gouged', Brewers, 'Paralyzed by Hope'

Published October 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about surveillance pricing and its impact on the affordability crisis. Then, we speak with a Brewers reporter about the team’s historic season. Plus, we speak with the co-director of a documentary about comedian Maria Bamford.

Guests:

Lake Effect