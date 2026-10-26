Monday 10/26/26: 'Gouged', Brewers, 'Paralyzed by Hope'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about surveillance pricing and its impact on the affordability crisis. Then, we speak with a Brewers reporter about the team’s historic season. Plus, we speak with the co-director of a documentary about comedian Maria Bamford.
Guests:
- Lindsay Owens, president and CEO of the Groundwork Collaborative and author of "Gouged"
- Sophia Minnaert, Milwaukee Brewers sideline reporter
- Neil Berkeley, co-director of the documentary “Paralyzed by Hope"