Wednesday 10/28/26: Meet the First Congressional District candidates, 'The Pumpkin Seed', Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from the candidates running in the state’s 1st Congressional District, Mitchell Berman and Bryan Steil. Then, we tell you about a Wisconsin-grown children’s book called The Pumpkin Seed. Plus, we hear some new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Mitchell Berman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District
- Bryan Steil, Republican incumbent seeking re-election in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District
- Brook Patricia, author of the children’s book "The Pumpkin Seed"
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record