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Lake Effect

Wednesday 10/28/26: Meet the First Congressional District candidates, 'The Pumpkin Seed', Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published October 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from the candidates running in the state’s 1st Congressional District, Mitchell Berman and Bryan Steil. Then, we tell you about a Wisconsin-grown children’s book called The Pumpkin Seed. Plus, we hear some new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

  • Mitchell Berman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District
  • Bryan Steil, Republican incumbent seeking re-election in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District
  • Brook Patricia, author of the children’s book "The Pumpkin Seed"
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
Lake Effect