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Lake Effect

Thursday 10/29/26: Brewers!!, Chirp Chat, Haunted US

Published October 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we talk about this history-making Brewers team and how the fans have reacted to this World Series run. Then, we bring you a new Chirp Chat and tell you about a historic raptor banding station in Wisconsin. Plus, we tell you about some of the most haunted places around Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Matthew Prigge, historian & writer
  • Danny Erikson, raptor researcher and the banding director at Cedar Grove Ornithological Research Station
  • Maria Burke, library services manager at Milwaukee Public Library’s Mitchell Street Branch
  • Rubi Ramos, regular patron and language teacher at Milwaukee Public Library’s Mitchell Street Branch
  • Brandon Rugzie, founder and lead photographer of Haunted US
  • Mitch Goth is the head writer and researcher of Haunted US
Lake Effect