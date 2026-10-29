Thursday 10/29/26: Brewers!!, Chirp Chat, Haunted US
Today on Lake Effect, we talk about this history-making Brewers team and how the fans have reacted to this World Series run. Then, we bring you a new Chirp Chat and tell you about a historic raptor banding station in Wisconsin. Plus, we tell you about some of the most haunted places around Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Matthew Prigge, historian & writer
- Danny Erikson, raptor researcher and the banding director at Cedar Grove Ornithological Research Station
- Maria Burke, library services manager at Milwaukee Public Library’s Mitchell Street Branch
- Rubi Ramos, regular patron and language teacher at Milwaukee Public Library’s Mitchell Street Branch
- Brandon Rugzie, founder and lead photographer of Haunted US
- Mitch Goth is the head writer and researcher of Haunted US