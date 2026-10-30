Friday 10/30/26: A World Series championship is for everybody, Chirp Chat, Haunted US
Today on Lake Effect, we continue to celebrate the Brewers World Series win by looking at what the championship means to fans new and old. Then, we bring you a new Chirp Chat and tell you about a historic raptor banding station in Wisconsin. Plus, we tell you about some Wisconsin's most famous haunted locations, including the Pfister Hotel.
Guests:
- Gabe Neitzel, host for ESPN Milwaukee
- Danny Erikson, raptor researcher and the banding director at Cedar Grove Ornithological Research Station
- Brandon Rugzie, founder and lead photographer of Haunted US
- Mitch Goth is the head writer and researcher of Haunted US