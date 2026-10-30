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Lake Effect

Friday 10/30/26: A World Series championship is for everybody, Chirp Chat, Haunted US

Published October 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we continue to celebrate the Brewers World Series win by looking at what the championship means to fans new and old. Then, we bring you a new Chirp Chat and tell you about a historic raptor banding station in Wisconsin. Plus, we tell you about some Wisconsin's most famous haunted locations, including the Pfister Hotel.

Guests:

  • Gabe Neitzel, host for ESPN Milwaukee
  • Danny Erikson, raptor researcher and the banding director at Cedar Grove Ornithological Research Station
  • Brandon Rugzie, founder and lead photographer of Haunted US
  • Mitch Goth is the head writer and researcher of Haunted US
Lake Effect