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Lake Effect

Monday 11/2/26: Previewing the midterms, Capitol Notes, what do those referendums mean?

Published November 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we help you get ready for tomorrow’s midterm election. We run through the competitive districts on the ballot. In a new Capitol Notes we ask, could the Brewers’ win affect the gubernatorial election? Plus, we help you understand the referendums you see on your ballot.

Guests:

Lake Effect