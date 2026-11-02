Monday 11/2/26: Previewing the midterms, Capitol Notes, what do those referendums mean?
Today on Lake Effect, we help you get ready for tomorrow’s midterm election. We run through the competitive districts on the ballot. In a new Capitol Notes we ask, could the Brewers’ win affect the gubernatorial election? Plus, we help you understand the referendums you see on your ballot.
Guests:
- Dan Shafer, founding editor of The Recombobulation Area
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Carl Fields, executive director of The Community’s Correcting the Narrative Celebration